Former Princess Anne High star Aziaha James ready for the big stage as she leads NC State women to Final Four

When North Carolina State guard Aziaha James returned to Norfolk earlier this season to play against Old Dominion, the former Princess Anne High star talked about her goal of leading the Wolfpack to great things this season.

Few, however, could have expected this.

James has the Wolfpack in the Final Four for just the second time in program history, and the first time since 1998.

And she’s had much to do with it.

During the NCAA Tournament, she’s averaging 24.2 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds. And on Sunday, against No. 1 seed Texas, she scored 27 points, including 7-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc that set a new program record for most 3-pointers made in a single game during the tournament. She was named the region’s Most Outstanding Player.

On Friday, she’ll lead the Wolfpack against top-ranked South Carolina in a national semifinal at 7 p.m. in Cleveland. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Princess Anne High coach Darnell Dozier always knew James would be a star. Now the entire nation is getting to see it, too.

“I’m so happy for her,” said Dozier, who has guided the Cavaliers to a state-record 14 state titles. “I’m happy for all of my kids, but there was something special about Aziaha from day one when she was in sixth grade and she shot a half-court shot in a middle school game. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Aziaha is on another level. They haven’t seen the best of her yet. They haven’t.”

He remembers her early struggles with playing time when she first got to N.C. State after being a standout in high school.

“She talked to me about that after her first year,” said Dozier, who remembers having a similar adjustment from junior high to high school. “She came to me and I told her, ‘Stay where you are, coach (Wes) Moore is going to take good care of you. Don’t listen to what other people say.’ And she stayed. And I wasn’t shocked because she knew I wanted the best for her. A lot of parents would have said, ‘Go.’ That’s just the way the world is today. But I’m old-school and I believe, ‘When you start something, you finish it.”

Her motivation has been her family, including her brother, AJ, who was killed in an accidental shooting hours after watching his younger sister lead Princess Anne to victory in the Class 5 Region A championship game.

Now, each time she steps on the court, she’s playing for him and her family, including her mother, Latoya.

“I’m grateful Aziaha has the strong guidance and support of her older brother, Isiaha, who shares her passion for basketball,” said Latoya, who hardly misses a game. “(And) I can’t help but feel my son AJ’s presence, knowing he’s watching over her from heaven, cheering her on every step of the way. Their unbreakable bond transcends time and space, and I have no doubt that he’s riding with her, guiding her towards victory in the Final Four.”

Latoya, who also was coached by Dozier, said it’s been an amazing ride as she’s been there for her daughter through the highs and lows.

“By setting clear goals, fostering a strong work ethic and providing guidance along the way, I’ve helped prepare her for the challenges she faces in the tournament and beyond,” she said. “Throughout this exhilarating tournament journey, witnessing my daughter’s remarkable performance on the court has been an emotional rollercoaster of pride, joy and nostalgia … I’ve not only cheered her on from the sidelines, but also played a pivotal role in shaping her character, instilling values that will guide her towards success in all aspects of life.”

James now hopes to bring a national title to N.C. State. If she’s successful, she’ll join fellow Hampton Roads natives Andre Dawkins (Atlantic Shores/Duke, 2010) and David McCormack (Norfolk Academy/Kansas, 2022) in doing so.

“Definitely coming from high school, coming from another winning program, helping me up here and just staying humble as well. Coach Dozier is the same coach as Coach Moore,” she told reporters on Thursday about representing the 757. “They stay on me all the time. And I love that type of thing, I love that type of energy. It keeps me going, keeps me focused. But just to bring it back to the 757, it feels good. Just to have my brother looking over me as well, it feels good to bring it home for them.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com