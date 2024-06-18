Former President Bill Clinton’s role in America’s wildest sports day

CHICAGO (KNWA/KFTA) — Many probably remember where they were 30 years ago on June 17, 1994.

What started as a normal Friday quickly turned into the wildest sports day the United States has ever seen.

The day was made famous by the O.J. Simpson car chase after the former NFL player was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

However, that was not all that happened that day.

A “30 for 30” documentary from ESPN detailed the other events that occurred during the chase:

Arnold Palmer played his final U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania after not making the cut. It was his first appearance at the U.S. Open since 1983 at Oakmont. Palmer received a two-minute standing ovation from his home crowd.

The New York Rangers celebrated the end of the 54-year drought with a ticker-tape parade after capturing their fourth Stanley Cup. The Rangers wouldn’t reach the Stanley Cup Finals again until 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings.

Ken Griffey Jr. tied Babe Ruth for the most home runs (with 30) before June 30 and the team’s 65th game. He would break the record with 32 before the end of the month.

In the middle of the O.J. Simpson pursuit, NBC broadcasted it along with Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks. NBC News’s Tom Brokaw was shown on a split screen during the game.

Among all the chaos on June 17, the United States hosted its first FIFA World Cup. President Bill Clinton opened the festivities at Soldier Field in Chicago before the match between Germany and Bolivia.

Opening Ceremony: USA President Bill Clinton (Photo by Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images)

Politicians in the VIP stand: Former US state secretary Henry Kissinger, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and US president Bill Clinton. Germany wins 1:0 against Bolivia in the opening game of the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA. (Photo by Oliver Multhaup/picture alliance via Getty Images)

President Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton watch the opening match of the World Cup between Germany and Bolivia at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 17, 1994. (William J. Clinton Presidential Library, National Archives)

President Clinton participates in the World Cup Opening Ceremonies with FIFA President João Havelange, President Sanchez de Lozada, Chancellor Helmut Kohl, and President of U.S. Soccer Alan Rothenberg at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 17, 1994. (William J. Clinton Presidential Library, National Archives)

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, my fellow Americans, citizens of the world, the United States is honored to play host to this magnificent celebration. The World Cup has captured the imagination of our country, as has the game itself in the last few years. The love of soccer is now a universal language that binds us all together. So I welcome all who have come from all countries and all continents and all who will watch these games in the United States for the next 30 days. We will reward with our cheers the courage and skill of all the players. Let us, in the process, come to appreciate the unity of people throughout the world that this game represents. I say especially to President Sanchez and the people of Bolivia, buena suerte today. To Chancellor Kohl and the people of Deutschland, Viel Gluck. Good luck to you all, and welcome to the United States. President Clinton’s remarks at Soldier Field

After Clinton’s remarks, Oprah Winfrey fell off the stage while introducing Diana Ross. Ross performed and then missed a penalty kick wide left at the end.

The president along with First Lady Hillary Clinton watched the match, where Germany defeated Bolivia 1-0.

The United States advanced to the knockout stage with a draw against Switzerland, win over Colombia and loss to Romania.

The U.S. would fall to the eventual champions Brazil 1-0 in the Round of 16 on July 4.

