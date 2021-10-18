  • Oops!
Former President Barack Obama congratulates Chicago Sky on first WNBA title

Johanna Huybers
·2 min read
Former President Barack Obama congratulated his hometown Chicago Sky on winning their first title in franchise history with a Game 4 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Obama supported the Sky throughout their postseason run, making it as the No. 6 seed with a .500 regular-season record. They are the first team not seeded No. 1 or 2 to win the WNBA title.

"Congrats to our new WNBA champs, @ChicagoSky! I couldn’t be prouder of this team — they worked hard for this moment, and have made our city proud," Obama tweeted.

Candace Parker joined her hometown team this past offseason after playing the first 13 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks. She won a title in her first season with the Sky, capping off a storybook season.

NBA stars, Chance The Rapper celebrate Sky's title 

The Sky's first title in club history resonated across social media with plenty of stars congratulating the team, including Chance The Rapper, who was seen courtside at many Sky games.

