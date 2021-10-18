Former President Barack Obama congratulates Chicago Sky on first WNBA title

Former President Barack Obama congratulated his hometown Chicago Sky on winning their first title in franchise history with a Game 4 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Obama supported the Sky throughout their postseason run, making it as the No. 6 seed with a .500 regular-season record. They are the first team not seeded No. 1 or 2 to win the WNBA title.

Congrats to our new WNBA champs, @ChicagoSky! I couldn’t be prouder of this team — they worked hard for this moment, and have made our city proud. https://t.co/Da9cLtvSX4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 17, 2021

Candace Parker joined her hometown team this past offseason after playing the first 13 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks. She won a title in her first season with the Sky, capping off a storybook season.

NBA stars, Chance The Rapper celebrate Sky's title

The Sky's first title in club history resonated across social media with plenty of stars congratulating the team, including Chance The Rapper, who was seen courtside at many Sky games.

Congrats to @chicagosky on winning the WNBA Finals today, bringing us our first championship in franchise history!!!! The city appreciates yall!! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 17, 2021

LEGEND!!!!! @Candace_Parker went back home and got that chip!!! Congrts to @chicagosky on winning y’all first 🏆 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 17, 2021

Shoutout @candace_parker and the Sky for getting the job done! WNBA Champs! pic.twitter.com/1KflLTcVlG — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) October 17, 2021

Congratulations @Candace_Parker and the @chicagosky. Way to hoop ladies! — James Harden (@JHarden13) October 17, 2021

What a game. What a series. #WNBA — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) October 17, 2021

IM HAPPY AS HELL FOR CP!!! @Candace_Parker This is one for the Legacy books!!! 🤍 Salute!! #WNBAFinals — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 17, 2021

happy for @Candace_Parker 🙌🏽🙌🏽 dats so tough 🔥🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 17, 2021