Former Premier League manager reveals WHY Alexander-Arnold shouldn't start for England

Former West Ham and Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew claims that England shouldn't start Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield after his 'glaring error' against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate named Liverpool's No.66 in midfield alongside Declan Rice for England's Euro 2024 opener on Sunday evening - a game the Three Lions won 1-0 thanks to Jude Bellingham's header.

Alexander-Arnold played just shy of 70 minutes in Gelsenkirchen before being swapped for Conor Gallagher, with the orthodox right-back putting in a mixed display.

While Alexander-Arnold did showcase his exquisite range of passing, he was caught once or twice in possession with his back to goal. On one occasion, he was almost punished by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Not convinced by the 25-year-old's display in Germany, former Premier League boss Pardew claims that Alexander-Arnold shouldn't start in midfield for England moving forward.

ALAN PARDEW QUESTIONS TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD DISPLAY

Speaking on talkSPORT about England's meeting with Serbia, Pardew revealed that he admired Southgate's bravery in choosing Alexander-Arnold in midfield, but suggests it isn't a tactic that should be employed throughout the tournament.

"England did the job but there were some stuff in that game that was a bit concerning," said Pardew. "Not just individually but tactically as well. I thought that [Alexander-Arnold in midfield] was a positive move from Gareth.

"[Southgate] is a more conservative thinker. But his performance wasn’t great. When he’s got his back to goal, that’s not natural for him. That glaring error after 25 minutes, Mitrovic should’ve scored.

"That’s where he worries me a little bit. When we come up against tougher opposition, whether he can cope and take the ball in those areas. That’s why, for me, I wouldn’t start him.

"But he’s a lovely option to have off the bench because of his delivery and quality. Even at right-back, if we are dominating games, we can rest Walker and let him deliver these superb passes."

Alexander-Arnold, as he so often does, divided opinion against Serbia on Sunday and it will be interesting to see whether Southgate starts him for England's second Euro 2024 group game against Denmark this Thursday.

