Former The Prairie School standout Reese Jaramillo walks on to Wisconsin women's basketball team

MADISON – Reese Jaramillo helped The Prairie School girls basketball team reach the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals this past season.

Now she’s moving on to Madison.

The 5-foot-9 guard has joined the Wisconsin women’s basketball program as a walk-for the upcoming season Badgers coach Marisa Moseley announced Wednesday.

Jaramillo averaged 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for The Prairie School where she played for her mother, Abby Garchek-Jaramillo. The Hawks went 25-4 and were undefeated in the Metro Classic Conference. She received honorable mention on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.

A three-time captain for The Prairie School, Jaramillo finished as the program’s third all-time leading scorer with 1,292 points.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Racine native Reese Jaramillo walks on to Wisconsin women's basketball