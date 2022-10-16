Former practice squad player Rashid Shaheed with 44-yard TD run for Saints

Rashid Shaheed was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad … until Saturday.

He was activated for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and took advantage of the opportunity on Sunday.

Shaheed, undrafted out of Weber State, took a jet-sweep handoff from Andy Dalton and raced 44 yards to paydirt.

Rashid Shaheed was elevated from the practice squad yesterday. He goes 44 yards for the @Saints TD! 📺: #CINvsNO on CBS

Some background on Shaheed:

Rashid finished his amazing Wildcat career in 2021. He ended his career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns with seven. He is the only player in Weber State history to earn All-American honors four times. He also earned first-team All-Big Sky honors four times, one of three players in history to do so.



He finished his career as Weber State’s all-time leader in career kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. He played in 53 games in his Wildcat career and finished his career with 5,478 all-purpose yards, which ranks as the third most in WSU history, and is also third in career punt return yardage. He is also seventh in career receiving yards with 2,178 yards and 18 touchdowns and ranks 10th in career receptions with 147.

