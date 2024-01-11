Former Port Huron Northern football star Braiden McGregor to play in Senior Bowl

Michigan linebacker Braiden McGregor (17) celebrates after beating Washington in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

What a week it's been for Braiden McGregor.

Days after winning a national championship with the University of Michigan football team, the former Port Huron Northern defensive end has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

Scheduled for Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama, the Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game for NFL draft prospects.

McGregor played in all 15 games for the Wolverines this season. The senior finished with 26 tackles (13 solo), 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Two of those sacks came in the Rose Bowl victory over Alabama on Jan. 1.

A Port Huron native, McGregor graduated from Northern High School in 2020. He starred on the football team from 2016-19.

