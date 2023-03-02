Former players reveal plays from their NFL careers that they still have beef with
Former NFL players Jason McCourty and Ryan Leaf, as well as New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty share a play from their career they still have beef with.
Here's how the Eagles are giving Jalen Hurts everything they had planned for Carson Wentz before it all fell apart.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
We know the Patriots' offense struggled in 2022, but these comments from an NFL defensive coordinator who faced the unit are a pretty rough look for New England.
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
Dan Snyder. Jim Brown. Karl Malone. Alabama basketball. All in the news cycle lately, all for the wrong reasons, all of whom might be in different places if they appeared capable of feeling shame.
Christian McCaffrey admired how close the 49ers' locker room was after a midseason trade from the Panthers.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of coming to an agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones on a long-term deal, but the optimism was played down a bit on Thursday morning. Schoen said on NFL Network that he has met with Jones’ representatives every day [more]
The Colts graded out at 16th of 32 teams in an NFL Players Association survey on how the league's teams treat their players.
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
The beef between the Chiefs and Eagles receivers continues.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and GM Scott Fitterer weigh in on Foreman, Bozeman and QB depth chart at the NFL scouting combine.
The Chiefs produced some low grades in the recently released NFLPA Player Report Card.
The NFL has a habit of zealously defending its various trademarks and logos. The league has landed in a legal issue over an effort to defend trademarks and logos when no trademarks or logos were being used. The Dimopoulos Law Firm has sued the NFL, in response to a cease-and-desist letter threatening “heightened legal penalties” [more]
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are in the bottom half of the NFLPA's player satisfaction survey.
Tyler Bertuzzi sadly never played in a playoff game with the Detroit Red Wings. Now, he joins the best team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins.