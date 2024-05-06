Former players say farewell to Sunderland legend

Football stars have turned out to pay tribute to Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley.

Former teammates Jimmy Montgomery and Bobby Moncur were among about 180 fans, ex-players and friends who gathered for a service at Sunderland Minster.

Hurley, who captained the club to promotion in 1964 and was known by fans as The King, died aged 87 on 22 April.

"He fell in love with Sunderland and they fell in love with him," said Montgomery, who was helped by Hurley to settle at the club.

Jimmy Montgomery said Hurley was "instrumental" to his career at Roker Park [BBC]

"He was colossal, he was big in stature but also as a person and revered throughout Sunderland, and quite rightly so."

Montgomery said Hurley still had an impact on modern-day supporters, adding children "still chant his name" which "just shows how much he meant to the club".

The service in memory of Charlie Hurley was held at Sunderland Minster [BBC]

Floral tributes, which featured the club's former emblem and a display in red and white, had been set up inside the minster. Newcastle United also donated flowers.

Hurley, originally from Ireland, was with Sunderland from 1957 to 1969, before moving to Bolton Wanderers later that year. He had previously played for Millwall.

'I hope he heard it'

Former supporter association chair George Forster led a chant in honour of Hurley.

Joanne Youngson of the SAFC Heavens Supporters Branch, which was created to help fans cope with bereavement and arranged the memorial service, said: "It was absolutely marvellous.

"I hope he [Hurley] heard it.

"People came together to remember... share stories from his time at Sunderland, which his fans haven't heard before."

Sunderland chaplain Fr Mark Lyden-Smith paid tribute to Hurley [BBC]

Fr Mark Lyden-Smith, who is chaplain to the club, paid tribute to Hurley during the service which he said had been "packed".

He added: "You'd expect that from such a legendary character that we've all taken into our hearts in Sunderland for generations, and many generations to come.

"He loved the city, he loved the club and loved being part of the community, and we loved having him."

Follow BBC Sunderland on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related links