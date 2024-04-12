Former player turned coach happy to be back at Memphis

MEMPHIS – A lot’s been made of all the returning players on this year’s Tiger football team. But how about the returning player, now back as part of Ryan Silverfield’s coaching staff.

Reggie Howard is back with the Tigers as the program’s cornerbacks coach.

Howard played two years at the U of M in the late 90’s before a seven year NFL career that saw him pick off Tom Brady in the 2004 Super Bowl.

But now, Howard’s back in the 901 and impressed at the upgrades that have been made since his playing days.

“We talk about it all the time, informing guys about how much has changed around here. They put a lot of resources into the program. We’ve got great facilities,” Howard said. “They’re doing a good job of providing the guys opportunity with NIL money and things of that standpoint. So we’re able to compete with a lot of major institutions.”

Upgrades that have made things that much easier on the recruiting trail.

“That’s all you want to be is competitive. When you can go out recruiting guys and let them know that they can come here and experience the same things here at Memphis.”

