Former player ranks Ron Rivera in the middle of the pack of NFL head coaches

When you hear the name Ross Tucker these days, the first thing that comes to your mind is the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.” Tucker actually has several podcasts and has hosted shows on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the “Dan Patrick Show,” while also calling NFL and college games. Tucker has done much more; that’s just a brief snapshot of his media work.

Tucker played in the NFL, too. The seven-year veteran began his career with the then-Washington Redskins in 2001. Tucker spent two stints in Washington, and his career ended in 2007.

Tucker has also written for multiple sites, including The 33rd Team. The former NFL offensive lineman recently ranked all 32 head coaches and listed Andy Reid and Bill Belichick as No. 1 and No. 2.

No controversy there, right?

Where was Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders? Tucker has Rivera ranked No. 19, offering the following analysis of the Washington head coach.

Analysis: Rivera is a good football coach and a better man, but the Washington Commanders‘ seeming commitment to mediocrity isn’t helping his cause for lists like this.

Ranking Rivera No. 19 seems about right. In three seasons with Washington, Rivera has a 22-27-1 record. In Tucker’s comment that the Commanders were committed to mediocrity, well, it should be pointed out that Rivera has had complete control of the football operation since before the 2020 season.

That’s not a knock on Rivera. As Bill Parcells once said, “You are what your record says you are.” And Rivera has acted as coach and general manager during his time in Ashburn.

Now, Rivera enters a critical fourth season in charge of the Commanders, and he’ll have a new owner. It’s not an unusual situation for Rivera, who was head coach of the Panthers during an ownership change.

