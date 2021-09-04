Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Tunch Ilkin dies at 63 after battle with ALS

The Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans are mourning the loss of one of the team’s stars as former offensive lineman Tunch Ilkin died after a battle with ALS.

Ilkin was 63 His death was first reported Saturday by KDKA.

He announced in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with ALS — Lou Gehrig’s disease — but continued in his role for the 2020 season. His 23 years as a Pittsburgh broadcaster came to an end in June when he retired to focus on his battle.

Overall, Ilkin spent 37 years working in professional football, 14 as a player, followed by 23 as a broadcaster with the Steelers.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1957, Ilkin went on to become a sixth-round pick out of Indiana State. He was backup for three seasons before becoming a full-time starter at tackle in 1983 and started 141 games. He made the Pro Bowl twice as a Steeler in the 1980s.

He was the first Turk to play in the NFL.

Sooo sad today 😔😔😔A wonderful, faithful man and a great friend Tunch Ilkin, has died. Condolences and prayers are with the Ilkin family. His faith was incredible. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 4, 2021

He is part of the 2021 class into the team’s Hall of Honor, joined by fellow tackle Jon Kolb, defensive back Carnell Lake, and wide receiver Louis Lipps.