Former Pitt State Track & Field and Cross Country Head Coach, Russ Jewett to be Inducted into MIAA Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MO — A Pitt State legend that is set to be inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is Russ Jewett who was the Head Men and Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field Coach for Pitt State from 1986-2021.

He helped guide the PSU Women to the 2016 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championship and led the PSU Men to the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championship.

Jewett coached more than 300 All-Americans performances including 36 individual National Champions.

He led the Pitt State women to 12 Outdoor MIAA Titles and 8 Indoor MIAA Tites. Jewett led the men to 13 Outdoor Conference Titles and 7 MIAA Indoor Titles.

He compiled 55 total conference titles in the CSIC and the MIAA during his illustrious tenure.

In Men’s track, the Gorillas placed among the Top-25 in Division II in 24 outdoor seasons (26 times indoor) under Jewett. For the Women, they placed among the Top-25 teams in Division II 23 times outdoors and 19 times indoors.

Jewett served as the chair of the Division II Track and Field Committee from 2005-06; and he also served in the athletic department administration from 1989 until his full retirement from PSU in May 2023.

Jewett was inducted into the Pittsburg State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

