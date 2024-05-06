Former Pitt State Gorilla OL Kory Woodruff Signs with CFL’s BC Lions

PITTSBURG, KS — Former Pitt State Gorilla Offensive Lineman Kory Woodruff is getting his shot at playing professional football over in Canada.

Woodruff announced he has signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Woodruff played for Pitt State from 2021-2022. In his two years with the Gorillas, Woodruff started 24 games.

He was a 2-time All-MIAA Selection. Woodruff was a All-MIAA Honorable Mention in 2021. In addition, he was named First Team All-MIAA and All-American in 2022.

He has spent time in the Indoor Football League, last with the Las Vegas Knights.

The Lions will kick off their season on June 9th when they take on the Toronto Argonauts.

