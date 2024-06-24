Former Pitt State Gorilla & Erie Alum Brett Thompson Finished 10th at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Courtesy: Derek Livingston

EUGENE, OR — Former Pitt State Gorilla Brett Thompson competed in the Men’s Javelin Finals this evening in Eugene.

The former Erie Red Devil finished 10th in the finals.

He had a best throw of 69.49 meters (228-0) in the finals this evening.

There were 12 participants in the finals and Thompson came in the Top-10.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.