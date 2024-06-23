Former Pitt State Gorilla Cordell Tinch Finishes 15th in Men’s Long Jump

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OR — Former Gorilla Cordell Tinch was down in Eugene competing in the Men’s Long Jump in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

To advance to the finals, they take the Top 12 jumps.

Tinch finished 15th posting a best jump of 7.73 meters (25-4 ½). That jump was a season best for Tinch.

His time in Eugene is not close to being finished as he is set to hopefully earn a spot on Team USA in the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles.

Tinch has a personal best of 12.96 which is one of the fastest in the world. The First Round for the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles will be Monday (June 24) at 7:05 p.m.

