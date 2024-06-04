Former Pitt star Aaron Donald added to CFB Hall of Fame ballot

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Aaron Donald is officially on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, and Pitt will likely have produced back-to-back first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Donald, former Pitt quarterback Matt Cavanaugh and former Pitt running back Craig Heyward are eligible for the CFB Hall of Fame. Larry Fitzgerald was added to the ballot for the class of 2024 and inducted himself in January.

There are 77 players and nine coaches from the FBS and a further 101 players and 34 coaches from the remaining Divisions that are on the 2024 ballot.

