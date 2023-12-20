Advertisement

Former Pitt edge rusher Samuel Okunlola becomes Colorado’s 16th transfer commit

Jack Carlough
·3 min read
2

It didn’t take long for Colorado’s offensive and defensive lines to receive a facelift.

Late Tuesday evening, former Pitt edge rusher Samuel Okunlola became the ninth transfer portal lineman and the 16th overall transfer to join the Buffs this offseason. Okunlola, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound redshirt freshman, is also the second edge rusher Colorado has landed, joining Kentucky transfer Keaten Wade.

Okunlola previously visited Boulder as a high school recruit in 2021 before signing with the Panthers.

This past season, Okunlola recorded 18 total tackles, six TFLs and five sacks.

After entering the portal earlier this month, the four-star transfer received offers from Missouri, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Cal, Washington, USC and others.

Here’s how social media reacted to head coach Deion Sanders’ latest transfer portal commitment:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire