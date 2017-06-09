'Bachelor Canada' will help former MLB pitcher look for love

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Leroux didn’t go down swinging when love threw him a curve. The six-year Major League Baseball veteran got right back in the box.

Leroux will look for love on the next season of “Bachelor Canada.” He is, as you might have already guessed, the titular bachelor.

Ladies (and gents!) meet Canada’s newest #BachelorCA Chris Leroux. We are oh so ready for this journey to begin.???? https://t.co/MkIA8YBldc pic.twitter.com/7sncYyDN5E — Bachelor Canada (@BachCan) June 8, 2017

If you are familiar with the American version of the show, you already know what to expect. Leroux will compete for the hearts of 20 “beautiful bachelorettes.” He will slowly eliminate a few women each week until he proposes to the lucky winner. There will be passion, drama and plenty of rose ceremonies.

We’re also kind of hoping there will be plenty of baseball puns, and would offer up our intro in any marketing material for the program. Baseball and relationships go pretty well together. Probably because both tend to feature a lot of failure.

Prior to being a reality show contestant, Leroux spent six seasons in the majors. The majority of his time came with the Pirates, but also pitched for the Florida Marlins and New York Yankees. In 71 2/3 innings, he compiled a career 6.03 ERA. Leroux’s best season came in 2011, when he posted a 2.88 ERA over 25 innings with Pittsburgh.

The “Bachelor Canada” will premiere this fall on W Network. It will be the third season of the program.

Leroux will be hoping for better luck than his predecessors. Neither of the relationships from the first two seasons of the show lasted. If Leroux can’t find true love, that would be three strikes against the series. Despite what Leroux learned in his former profession, striking out is never the desired outcome when it comes to love.

