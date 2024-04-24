Former Piper, K-State lineman Cooper Beebe ready to hear named called in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City metro college players are expecting to hear their names called in this year’s NFL Draft.

Former Kansas State University offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is slated to be a second or third round pick.

“WWE, it’s tag team wrestling. A lot of broken furniture and a lot of holes in the wall,” said Tom Beebe, Cooper Beebe’s father.

With four boys in the household, it’s bound to happen with the Beebe family. But, they all turned out great.

Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: Mizzou CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

“To see them grasp those goals and attack them and achieve. Immensely very proud of every one of them,” Tom Beebe said.

And this week, Tom Beebe will be happy to see his son Cooper achieve a dream of playing in the NFL. For Cooper it’s been busy.

“I wouldn’t change that for the world, but it’s definitely been busy, been kind of eye opening the whole experience,” Cooper Beebe said.

He’s met with plenty of teams recently, including the Chiefs.

“Unique experience, obviously watching the Chiefs, it was definitely cool. He knew who I was so that made it even better,” Cooper Beebe said.

And despite all the strengths and weaknesses that come with the draft experience

“I don’t care what other people write about me or what they say about me at the end of the day I’m going to go out there and play football and do what I do,” Cooper Beebe said.

Beebe played defensive lineman at Piper and at K-State he switched to left tackle his sophomore year. The rest was history with plenty of accolades to follow while in Manhattan, but the key may have been the help he received from his dad.

“He’s always sitting in the stands, you know he’s got his binoculars on, he’s watching me, he sees the same things I’m saying,” Cooper Beebe said.

“What can you do to be better? I push them and I know that’s tough on them, but I think they all appreciate that,” Tom Beebe said.

“If I get beat or got bad hands out of place, it’s like me and my dad discussed right after the game so, a lot of the stuff that you hear from these NFL coaches I’ve already talked to my dad about,” Cooper Beebe said.

So with the advice of many in and out the home, he’ll find where’s going at home this weekend.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

“As we get closer, I get more nervous,” Tom Beebe said.

“I don’t know how I’m going to react, there’s a lot of things going through my head right now, but I’m just glad I get to experience it,” Cooper Beebe said.

Cooper Beebe has been projected to go as early as late first round to an early third day selection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.