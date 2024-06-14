Former Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne arrested, accused of giving a false police report

Former Phoenix Suns player Cameron Payne was arrested early Friday morning in Scottsdale on suspicion of giving a false police report, the Scottsdale Police Department informed The Arizona Republic.

Police were called to address a disturbance at 2:44 a.m. in Scottsdale in the area of 68th Street and Chaparral Road. Police said Payne refused to provide a truthful name and gave a false report to law enforcement. He was booked into Scottsdale City Jail and has since been released from custody.

Officer Kurt Farner was the arresting officer, the Scottsdale police records office confirmed to The Republic.

The full police report wasn't available for viewing as of Friday afternoon.

A fan favorite for his energy and enthusiasm, Payne played four seasons for the Suns (2019-23).

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) defends Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the second quarter of the Western Conference semifinals at Ball Arena in Denver on May 9, 2023.

The 6-1 point guard averaged a career-best 9.8 points a game as he played a key role on the 2020-21 team that reached the NBA Finals and posted a franchise-record 64 victories the following season.

The Suns traded Payne and a second-round pick last summer to the San Antonio Spurs for a protected second-round pick. This was part of saving $26.4 million in taxes with signing Bol Bol and trading Payne.

The Spurs later waived Payne, who ended up playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers last season. A first-round pick in the 2015 draft out of Murray State, Payne has played nine NBA seasons.

