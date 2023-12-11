Former Philadelphia Union II soccer player sets NFL record for Dallas Cowboys

Bryan Anger #5 of the Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after Aubrey's field goal during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Former Philadelphia Union II soccer player Brandon Aubrey shouldn't expect Philadelphia fans to remember him fondly.

Aubrey, the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys set an NFL record Sunday night. He became the first NFL kicker to have multiple field goals of at least 59 yards.

Brandon Aubrey is also the first kicker to make a 59 and 60-yard FG in the same game 😮 #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/N0MmCIKmV8 — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023

Aubrey's first field goal came in the first quarter from 60 yards out, giving the Cowboys a 10-0 lead.

In the third quarter, he nailed a 59-yard field goal, making the Cowboys' lead 27-13.

Brandon Aubrey from 59 yards with ease ‼️



He's now 28-for-28 on FGs this season



📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/9kLH1ITVCM — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023

Aubrey played for the United Soccer League's Bethlehem Steel FC in 2018. The team later became Philadelphia Union II.

Former Union player Brandon Aubrey is a traitor pic.twitter.com/eyjLCI3ZbV — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) December 11, 2023

After being released by the Steel, he played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2022 and 2023. He was signed by the Cowboys in July and has shined. Aubrey is perfect this season, hitting 29 of 29 field goals this season.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Former Philadelphia Union II soccer player sets NFL record for Dallas