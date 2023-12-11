Advertisement

Former Philadelphia Union II soccer player sets NFL record for Dallas Cowboys

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
Bryan Anger #5 of the Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after Aubrey's field goal during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Former Philadelphia Union II soccer player Brandon Aubrey shouldn't expect Philadelphia fans to remember him fondly.

Aubrey, the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys set an NFL record Sunday night. He became the first NFL kicker to have multiple field goals of at least 59 yards.

Aubrey's first field goal came in the first quarter from 60 yards out, giving the Cowboys a 10-0 lead.

In the third quarter, he nailed a 59-yard field goal, making the Cowboys' lead 27-13.

Aubrey played for the United Soccer League's Bethlehem Steel FC in 2018. The team later became Philadelphia Union II.

After being released by the Steel, he played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2022 and 2023. He was signed by the Cowboys in July and has shined. Aubrey is perfect this season, hitting 29 of 29 field goals this season.

