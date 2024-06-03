Former Philadelphia Flyers to compete in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (WHTM) – The Stanley Cup Final is here with the Florida Panthers of the Eastern Conference and the Edmonton Oilers of the Western Conference facing off in Game 1 on Saturday, June 8 in Florida.

Two former Philadelphia Flyers will help the Panthers in their battle for the cup.

Goalies Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz both previously skated with Philadelphia. Bobrovsky started his NHL career with the Flyers in the 2010-11 season, playing for them for two seasons. The Novokuznetsk, Russia native appeared in a total of 83 games with the Flyers, boasting a 42-23 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.805 goals-against average.

Bobrovsky has been with the Panthers since the 2019-20 campaign. This season he has played and started in 58 games, owning a 2.37 GAA and .915 SV% and a 36-17 record throughout the regular season.

Bobrovsky has started all 17 games this postseason and owns a 12-5 record. He has a .908 SV% with a 2.20 GAA. So far Bobrovsky has executed one shutout.

Stolarz also began his NHL career with the Flyers, being drafted by them in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He played for them for 19 total games between the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons, starting in 14 of those appearances. He posted a 6-4 record.

The Edison, New Jersey native played for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL from the 2014-15 season to the 2016-17 season. Stolarz played only four games in the 2017-18 season, playing three with the ECHL Reading Royals and one with the Phantoms.

Solarz played in five games with the Phantoms again in the 2018-19 season.

Stolarz played in 27 games during the regular season, starting in 24, and posted a 16-7 record. He had a .925 SV% with a 2.03 GAA. He has not appeared in any of the Stanley Cup playoff games this season.

The Panthers finished the regular season 52-24 with 110 points. This is their second straight season reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1), Boston Bruins (4-2) and the New York Rangers (4-2) on their way to the final.

The schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is as follows:

Date Time (ET) How to watch Saturday, June 8 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Monday, June 10 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Thursday, June 13 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Saturday, June 15 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS *Tuesday, June 18 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS *Friday, June 21 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS *Monday, June 24 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.