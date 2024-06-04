Former Philadelphia Eagles earn spot on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Tx. (WHTM) – The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot was released on Monday and a few former Philadelphia Eagles have been nominated.

Michael Vick

Michael Vick is being nominated for his impact as a quarterback at Virginia Tech. Vick was a First Team All-American in 1999 and the Big East Offensive Player of the Year. He came in third in Heisman Trophy voting for that campaign after guiding the Hokies to their first 11-0 season and national championship game appearance. Vick only ever lost one conference game in his collegiate career.

Vick played for the Eagles from 2009-2013. In his 13 seasons in the NFL Vick posted a 56.2% completion percentage for 22,464 career passing yards and 133 passing touchdowns with 88 interceptions.

DeSean Jackson

Jackson spent his collegiate career at California as a return specialist/wide receiver. Jackson was a two-time First Team All-American as a specialist and earned the Randy Moss Award as the nation’s top kick returner in 2006. He received First Team All-Pac 10 honors as a receiver and punt returner in 2006. He is California’s career leader for punt return average (16.7) and punt return touchdowns (6).

Jackson played for Philadelphia from 2008 to 2013 as a wide receiver after being drafted in the second round, 49th overall, by the Eagles in the 2008 NFL Draft, joining the squad again in 2019 and 2020.

Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl three times and has a Super Bowl ring from the Los Angeles Rams even though he has never appeared in a Super Bowl game due to exiting the Rams before the postseason in 2022.

Jackson had a career 48.5% receiving success rate with 58 receiving touchdowns and four rushing.

Other Eagles

Bruce Collie, Kenjon Barner and Takeo Spikes also made the ballot.

Collie played offensive tackle for six seasons in the NFL with San Francisco and Philadelphia after playing collegiately with Texas-Arlington.

Kenjon Barner, a former Oregon running back, played for the Eagles from 2015-2018. During that time he started in one game and had two touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving.

Takeo Spikes, an Auburn linebacker, spent just one season with Philadelphia in 2007. Spikes started 14 games that season, posted 85 tackles (63 solo), defended four passes and had one sack.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be revealed in early 2025, but no official date has been released yet.

