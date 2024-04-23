Former Peoria Richwoods player of the year gets a WNBA training camp invite

Camryn Taylor will get her shot at playing in the WNBA.

The former Peoria Richwoods all-stater has signed a training camp contract with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, the team announced Tuesday on social media.

Taylor, a 6-foot-2 forward and 2018 Journal Star player of the year, recently wrapped up her collegiate career at Virginia where she recorded a team-high four double-doubles this past season.

Taylor played her final three seasons for Virginia of the Atlantic Coastal Conference, following two seasons at Marquette.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Taylor started 26 of Virginia's 28 games, averaging a career-best 14.8 points a game to go with 6.1 rebounds. She garnered all-ACC second-team honors as a junior, leading Virginia in scoring (13.9), rebounding (6.3) and starting all 30 games.

WNBA teams are allowed 12 active roster spots with its season opening on May 14.

