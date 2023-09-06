How this former Peoria Manual football player became one of the nation's top recruits

Kankakee's Marques Easley, left, a Georgia Bulldogs recruit, has a chat with Washington's Carter Prina between plays during their Week 2 football game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Marques Easley’s long and winding journey has led him to the college football recruiting pinnacle.

The Kankakee senior was back near his former home of Peoria last Friday night, facing off against No. 7 Washington in a battle of Class 6A state-ranked teams. His fourth-ranked Kays squad went home with a 7-3 nonconference victory.

“The expectations for this season?” the offensive lineman said following the win. “Have a great senior season. Go to the (state) championship. Go 14-0. That’s our expectation.”

Easley, who plays guard and is listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, is a four-star recruit who two months ago picked two-time reigning national champion Georgia ahead of 33 other offers. He is set to enroll in the Athens, Georgia, school in January.

Thank you to the community for coming out and supporting Marques Easley on his commitment to the University of Georgia!



Congratulations Marques!#KayUp pic.twitter.com/P5TFGhp6Bd — Kankakee Kays Athletics (@K3KaysAthletics) July 8, 2023

Ascending the college football recruiting ranks

Originally born in Kankakee, Easley and his family moved to Columbus, Ohio when he was 3 years old and then ended up in Peoria. There, he eventually spent his first two high school varsity seasons at Manual before moving back to Kankakee for his final two prep years.

That’s when his stock began to take off.

Campbell, a Football Championship Subdivision team in North Carolina, was the first to offer him a scholarship. But that slowly changed as the Power Five came calling. Michigan, USC, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Oregon and Illinois were all part of the 34 total offers.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Easley said of his rise to a top-300 prospect. “It was always in me. Everybody knew it was going to happen. It was just a fact of training, hard work and dedication to get to that point.

“That’s just what I’ve been doing.”

Last season, Easley says he played more fast-paced, wanting to show off his athleticism and playing very high. He wasn’t hitting his defensive target, just blocking anything.

Now, the all-Southland Athletic Conference selection has slowed down his play. Easley focused on hitting his target and where he should go, using his flexibility to get lower in his stance.

Picking the Georgia Bulldogs

Kankakee senior and Georgia recruit Marques Easley shakes hands after the Kays narrow 7-3 victory over Washington in their Week 2 football game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Washington.

Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee were on his final list, but Easley pivoted to the Bulldogs at his July 8 commitment ceremony. He’ll join consensus No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola as part of the top-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels and head coach Kirby Smart were the biggest factors in getting him to Athens.

“The way (Smart) run(s) his program,” Easley said of one of the major selling points. “It’s a balance between football, school and personal life.

“He’s pretty big on having rest and having time to yourself. … It was just a family there. It was just a no-brainer to go.”

NFL player development also played into his decision. There were 10 players from Georgia taken in April’s draft, including two in the first 14 picks: defensive tackle Jalen Carter to the Eagles and offensive tackle Broderick Jones to the Steelers.

“It would be a perfect opportunity to go to a championship team,” Easley said, “and they get freshman (to) play. I’m confident in my play. Now since I’ve committed, I’m not worried about going on visits (or) anything no more. I’m worried about my team.”

'Definitely something different'

Count Washington counterparts Darrell Crouch and Kainon McQueary as impressed.

Kankakee rushed for 167 yards led by fullback Jakell Hill (78 yards), quarterback Larenz Walters (56 yards) and running back Tony Phillips (33 yards). However, just a kickoff touchdown was the game’s only score.

“It’s definitely something different,” McQueary said of facing Easley. “We never see any of that in our conference.

“… I’m glad (Crouch) doesn’t schedule cupcake teams … It just shows who we are and who can be. I’d rather have that then go blow out two teams.”

Added Crouch, “To go against him … to be able to hold them down and just let it break a few times. They gashed us a couple (times), but we were able to make some plays to make up for it. Super proud.”

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Georgia football: Former Peorian Marques Easley of Kankakee a top recruit