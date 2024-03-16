This former Peoria-area star QB will be new Canton football coach

Former Elmwood/Brimfield quarterback Nick McCormick will be named the next Canton head football coach, pending approval at Monday's school board meeting.

McCormick replaces Nick Wright, who resigned in November following four seasons at the Mid-Illini Conference school. The Little Giants went 1-8 in 2023, ending their regular season with a 14-7 victory over Limestone in Week 9.

McCormick, a 2013 Prairieland all-conference player, was affected greatly by the Peoria County program run by hall of fame coach Todd Hollis.

“The program that coach Hollis ran out there in Elmwood made a huge difference on my life,” said McCormick, a 2014 Brimfield grad. “The way it was made about more than just the game of football. It’s been a desire of mine to be a head coach and do the same for a community, as well."

"I saw the opening out there at Canton, and I knew that it was a community that loved its football program and thought it would be a great place to do something like that.”

Hollis says he and his former two-year QB1 had a few conversations regarding taking the Canton job.

“He really still appreciates our approach to the part of football that is away from football,” Hollis said. “The character, education and men of virtue.

“… I think (Canton is) definitely going to see somebody who’s going to take an off-the-field approach in addition to on-the-field. He’s going to take the opportunity to try and build young men.”

McCormick, who played football at NCAA Division III Crown College, spent the last six years teaching and coaching at Illinois Valley Central in Chillicothe, working his way up through the underclass ranks and finally took over the reigns as the varsity offensive coordinator during the 2023 season. The Grey Ghosts averaged 16.6 points a game during their 3-6 season, winning three of the last four games highlighted by a 52-point output in a Week 9 victory against Rantoul.

Now, McCormick, who will teach science at Ingersoll Middle School, will be thrown into the fire of the perennially difficult Mid-Illini Conference.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to compete in that conference,” he said, “and I think it’s going to be a challenge, obviously is there’s a lot of good programs out there.”

One thing that impressed McCormick the most during the interview process was how the coaching staff took ownership of the program, even without a head coach running the show. He expects assistants including defensive coordinator Wyatt Mason, Brett Miller, Carl Fisher, Trey Harrison and Tony Davis all to remain on the Little Giants sideline. The staff is tentatively meeting Tuesday and a team meeting will be held as soon as possible.

“That coaching staff was really able to pull a lot of weight,” McCormick said, “and get these kids excited about getting better in the offseason. It just reassured me something I learned as a coach is that a head coach, especially in a football program, can never do it alone.

“What I’m excited about is that there’s a group of guys out there already that are passionate about the game of football and helping Canton become the best it can be in the Mid-Illini.”

As for the offense Canton fans can expect to see under the Friday night lights, McCormick is taking a "wait and see" approach. Sophomore Braxton Rock was named an all-Mid-Illini second-team wide receiver in 2023.

“I think the best offense,” he said, “is one that takes advantage of its best playmakers and puts them in space with the chance to make plays. I really got to get in there and figure out who those guys are.”

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football: Canton hires former Elwmood/Brimfield QB as coach