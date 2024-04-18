Former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith schedules official visit to Auburn

Who says there is such a thing as too much talent in your wide receiver room?

Auburn is set to have one of its most talented wide receiver rooms in recent memory as Georgia State’s leading receiver from last season, Robert Lewis, joins the roster in addition to true freshmen Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, and Malcolm Simmons.

However, Hugh Freeze wants to give his quarterbacks every advantage possible. Because of this, he is pursuing one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal.

Former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith entered the transfer portal this week, and is already filling his calendar with official visits. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Lambert-Smith will be in Auburn for his official visit beginning Thursday.

Lambert-Smith had a productive career at Penn State. In four seasons, he logged 1,721 yards on 126 catches with 11 touchdowns. He completed his best season in 2023 by hauling in 53 passes for 673 yards, both were career-highs. He also tied his career-best in touchdowns with four.

He was Penn State’s highest-graded receiver according to Pro Football Focus with a 74.0. He caught 53 of 85 targeted passes with 11 contested catches and five drops.

Lambert-Smith has scheduled for Texas A&M that will take place following his Auburn visit this weekend. Colorado and West Virginia are other known schools that are actively pursuing Lambert-Smith.

