Former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith is reportedly down to two teams

Great news regarding Texas A&M's hopes of landing former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith from the spring transfer portal, as On3's Pete Nakos has now confirmed that it will come down to the Aggies or the Auburn Tigers before a final decision is made.

Needing another veteran presence at the position heading into the 2024 campaign, the spring games' results proved said need, as junior wide receiver Noah Thomas was the only real presence in the passing game, recording seven receptions for 82 and two touchdowns for the Maroon team on the day.

After visiting College Station last weekend, Lambert-Smith likely understands where his place on the roster would be going into fall camp, as Thomas, alongside senior wide receivers Moose Muhammad III and Jahdae Walker are still competing for the No. 1-receiving spot, with Thomas in the clear lead as of now.

However, Lambert-Smith possesses the size, speed, and experience that would elevate the Aggies' wide receiver rotation and make starting quarterback Conner Weigman's job that much easier. At the same time, the new offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, continues to implement his new offensive system.

Standing at 6-1 and nearly 190 pounds, Lambert-Smith was extremely productive for the Nittany Lions over the past four seasons. He recorded 1,721 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, including a career-high 673 yards and four scores in 2023.

