Former Penn State wide receiver transfer to PAC-12 school

A former member of the Penn State football program is heading to the west coast. Corvallis, Oregon, to be precise.

John Dunmore Jr., who entered the NCAA’s transfer portal back in late October, has announced his commitment to the Oregon State Beavers. Dunmore made the commitment announcement on his Twitter profile on Wednesday afternoon.

Dunmore spent just one season with Penn State. He redshirted his true freshman season in 2019 while appearing in just one game (against Purdue). According to a report from Oregon Live, Dunmore is the BEavers’ seventh FBS transfer this offseason. Orgeon State, like Penn State, signed a smaller recruiting class and has been exploring the transfer portal to bulk up some depth in key positions.

The Florida native still has four years of eligibility at his disposal due to redshirting in 2019 and the 2020 season not counting against any student-athlete’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

