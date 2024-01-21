Former Penn State wide receiver enrolls with new school out of transfer portal

Former Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas is officially gone. As had been expected, Cephas has enrolled at Kansas State and will join the Kansas State football program for the 2024 college football season in hopes of ending his college career on a high note.

Cephas entered the transfer portal following the Peach Bowl after just one season at Penn State. Kansas State was immediately among the favorites to land a transfer commitment from Cephas. He reportedly chose a transfer to Kansas State over possible opportunities with UCLA (which joins the Big Ten this year) and Pittsburgh.

The addition of Cephas was one that never quite gelled the way it was hoped to in State College. Cephas came to Penn State following a season with 744 receiving yards in just 9 games in 2022 for Kent State, and he had 1,240 receiving yards with 9 TDs for the Golden Flashes in 2021. But in 12 games for Penn State, Cephas had just 22 receptions for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The entire passing game lacked punch for Penn State in 2023, which is a big reason why the Nittany Lions made changes with the offense heading into 2024 by changing offensive coordinators and pursuing wide receiver hard in the transfer portal. But Cephas didn’t want to wait to see if it all comes together in what will be his final season of college eligibility.

Penn State has added to the wide receiver position from the transfer portal as well. Penn State welcomed former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming from the transfer portal earlier this month, but the Nittany Lions have missed out on a few other potential transfer receiver options.

Penn State also appears to be returning KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the team’s leading receiver in 2023.

