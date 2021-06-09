Former Penn State star Micah Parsons signs contract with Dallas Cowboys

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has already experienced the thrill of being a first-round draft pick. Now the next major milestone has been achieved. On Wednesday, Parsons signed his rookie contract with Dallas Cowboys.

Details on the contract have yet to be released at this time, although the early reports are Parsons has signed a fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the team that drafted him No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

The #Cowboys have signed first-round pick LB Micah Parsons to his fully guaranteed four-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

“You can see the ability and just the instinct, the way he can react and get off the spot at the linebacker position, we’re just going through our installs, going through our concepts. But he’s fitting in real nicely.”

With Parsons signed, just one Penn State player is left to sign his rookie contract. That would be defensive end Odafe Oweh, who will be playing a linebacker position with the Baltimore Ravens.

