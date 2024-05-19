Former Penn State and Scranton Prep running back Montgomery commits to East Carolina

London Montgomery has found his new home.

On Saturday afternoon, the former Penn State and Scranton Prep running back announced on social media that he committed to East Carolina University.

A sought after four-star prospect according to recruiting service On3 after a record-setting junior season in the Lackawanna Football Conference with the Cavaliers, Montgomery missed his senior year when he suffered a torn ACL during a scrimmage. Before his final high school year, he committed to and later signed his national letter of intent to attend Penn State University.

After this year’s spring game, Montgomery entered the transfer portal.

Before his injury at Scranton Prep, Montgomery shined as a dynamic runner with breakaway speed.

He had 2,356 yards rushing on 194 carries for an average of 12.1 yards per carry, and scored 38 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior. Fourteen of his scores went for 50 yards or more, and he had four games with at least five touchdowns.

His season ended in the first quarter of the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals when he suffered a shoulder injury.

He earned The Times-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year award.

In his high school football career, Montgomery ran for 3,986 yards rushing on 438 carries and 60 touchdowns in 25 career games, with his sophomore season cut short because the COVID-19 pandemic forced an abbreviated five-game schedule.

Also a sprinter, Montgomery was selected to the All-Region team in track and field and was The Times-Tribune Boys Track and Field Performer of the Year as a sophomore.

At Penn State, 5-foot-10, 185-pound Montgomery returned from his ACL injury, but saw limited playing time during the spring game with five carries that did include an 11-yard run that showed flashes of his elusiveness and darting ability.

Montgomery looks to revive his playing career with the Pirates, who finished 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the American Athletic Conference.