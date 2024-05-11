Former Penn State running back Noah Cain signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Penn State just sent off a solid class of players through the 2024 NFL draft, and a few others from last year’s roster have signed as undrafted free agents with a couple of NFL teams in the days following the draft. And if you were looking to keep up to date on the status of former Penn State players who transferred out of the program to complete their college careers, then you may be interested to know where former running back Noah Cain has ended up.

Cain was among the undrafted free agents signed by the Cincinnati Bengals, the team officially announced via social media on Friday. Cain, who transferred from Penn State to LSU, is now on the same roster as the Bengals’ franchise quarterback and fellow former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (another former LSU Tiger). The only former Penn State player currently on the Bengals roster right now is former tight end Mike Gesicki, who signed with the Bengals earlier this offseason.

Cain spent three seasons with Penn State from 2019 through 2021. Unfortunately, Cain was constantly battling injury issues during his time at Penn State, thus slow tracking any progress he was expected to make as a featured running back in the offense. Cain appeared in 10 games as a freshman in 2019 and rushed for 443 yards and 8 touchdowns, but his 2020 season was cut short right off the bat with an early injury in the season opener at Indiana in 2020. Cain returned in 2021 to appear in 13 games and rushed for 106 yards and 4 touchdowns to be the team’s second-leading rusher behind Keyvone Lee.

Cain transferred to LSU following the 2021 season to play for Brian Kelly and the Tigers. As a junior in 2022, Cain rushed for 409 yards and 10 touchdowns for LSU in 14 games. He followed that up with 181 rushing yards and 4 total touchdowns in 13 games in his senior season in 2023.

Former Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs and Keaton Ellis have each been signed as undrafted free agents following the 2024 NFL draft. The Titans recently officially announced the signing of Ellis.

