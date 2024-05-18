Former Penn State RB London Montgomery announces transfer commitment

Former Penn State running back London Montgomery entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Penn State spring football practices. Now, he has announced where the next step in his college football journey will be taking him.

Montgomery announced his commitment to East Carolina, of the American Athletic Conference, with a post on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Montgomery was a four-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2023, and he was one of the top players in Pennsylvania in the recruiting class. Montgomery called himself the baddest running back in the state and was expected to be a natural successor to the current duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But now, Montgomery may get a crack at a more significant role running the football with the ECU Pirates.

East Carolina has the 112th-ranked rushing offense in 2023 with an average of 113 yards per game. The Pirates lost the team’s leading rusher from a year ago, Rahjai Harris, to a transfer to Baylor this offseason.

The Scranton native did not appear in any games for Penn State as a true freshman in 2023. He will have four years of eligibility to make use of with East Carolina beginning this fall.

