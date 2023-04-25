Former Penn State RB Devyn Ford enters NCAA transfer portal

It seems the college football career of former Penn State running back Devyn Ford has not officially been closed after all. After leaving the Penn State roster in the middle of the 2022 season, Ford’s name has reportedly been entered into the NCAA transfer portal as he looks to find a fresh start while he still has some college eligibility at his disposal.

Even though Ford left the Penn State program last season, he still has to enter the transfer portal to officially move to a new school to continue his college football career. By entering the portal, Ford is free to have communication with any school interested in recruiting him to their program. And it should be interesting to see where this process leads Ford.

“Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin announced following a Week 5 win last season. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics. And we wish him the best. I think you guys know, I praised Devyn Ford for four years and have a lot of respect for him. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ford appeared in four games for Penn State this season and had seven rushing attempts for 37 yards and five receptions for 31 yards. He ended his Penn State career with 666 rushing yards and six touchdowns and 103 receiving yards. One of those touchdowns came in Penn State’s 2019 Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

Ford is now the second running back to enter the transfer portal since last season. Keyvone Lee entered the transfer portal after the Rose Bowl and was recently visiting Mississippi State on an official visit.

Penn State’s running game was led by Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen last season as both freshmen proved to be worthy of the hype coming out of the recruiting process. Both should continue to lead the running game this fall for the Nittany Lions as they enter their sophomore seasons. Penn State has also added veteran transfer Trey Potts out of the transfer portal from Minnesota.

