Former Penn State quarterback seeing his draft stock rise

Penn State has had consistency at the quarterback position for several years now, not in it’s play but in the face of the position. Current starter, Sean Clifford, has been the starter for several years now but it is who he beat out to earn the job that has seen his stock rise most.

Will Levis was apart of the Penn State football program for two years for 2019 and 2020 before leaving for Kentucky where he would become the starter. During his lone year at Kentucky, Levis was able to showcase how explosive his arm is and that he has some serious NFL potential.

That NFL potential is already being hyped to the point he is being included in some early 2023 NFL mock drafts. His stock is everywhere but the main takeaway should be the quarterback competition at Penn State should have been more open than they said it was. Much like James Franklin says now, I would not expect there to be much of a competition and that they stick with the veteran arm.

That being said, let us see what Penn State could be missing out on from the talent of Will Levis that the NFL won’t.

Luke Easterling, USA Today

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick 8 to the New York Giants

Getting pegged as the replacement of Daniel Jones under one of the better offensive coaches in the NFL never hurts.

Christian D'Andrea, USA Today

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick 6 to the Seattle Seahawks

A perfect fit for what the Seahawks like from their quarterbacks, speeds up the rebuild there for the franchise in the pacific northwest.

Todd McShay, ESPN

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Round 1, Pick 8 to the New York Giants

Another mock draft has the former Nittany Lion saving the Giants from further quarterback purgatory.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick 1 to the Houston Texans

Obviously a slight shock seeing Levis going this high in a mock draft considering the talk around other quarterbacks in this class, seeing this though should have Nittany Lions fans in shock.

Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Syndication: HawkCentral

Round 1, Pick 6 to the New York Giants

It seems that draft analysts and media think that Will Levis will fit what the new Brian Daboll led Giants will be looking for in a quarterback.

