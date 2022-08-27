Former Penn State QB wins starting job at new program

There will be two former Penn State quarterbacks starting the season as QB1 with another program this fall. Will Levis took the SEC and Kentucky by storm last season after being anointed the starting quarterback for the Wildcats last season, and he is now a trendy pick to be among the first quarterbacks chosen in the 2023 NFL draft. It may be premature to suggest the fortunes will smile upon Ta'Quan Roberson the same way at UConn, but a fresh start may have paid off for the former Penn State backup.

Roberson, as expected, has been tabbed as the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies, who begin their 2022 season on Saturday at Utah State. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported the quarterback news on Saturday morning, hours before UConn was set to kickoff against the defending Mountain West Conference champions. Roberson will be the first starting quarterback for new UConn head coach Jim Mora, and there is still some good potential to be utilized for the Huskies program.

Roberson was used in limited action during his short stay at Penn State. He appeared in four games for the Nittany Lions last season, most notably in place of an injured Sean Clifford in a road loss at Iowa. Roberson was in a tough spot against the Hawkeyes and did not perform well enough to help Penn State hold off Iowa in the first loss of the 2021 season.

When Clifford was forced out of a game later in the season against Rutgers, it was Christian Veilleux who took the field in place of Roberson. The writing appeared to be on the wall at that point, and Roberson entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2021 season.

