Former Penn State QB Will Levis was in awe of Pitt QB Kenny Pickett’s signature fake slide

Penn State fans may have had a difficult time coming to grips with so many developments during the course of the 2021 season. A season of close losses in almost every meaningful game was compounded with seeing Penn State’s best backup transfer to Kentucky in a year that saw Michigan win the Big Ten and the Pitt Panthers win the ACC with a quarterback who has been named a Heisman Trophy finalist. And to bring things full circle, that backup QB-turned Kentucky starter Will Levis heaped some praise on Pitt’s Heisman hopeful, Kenny Pickett.

During the ACC Championship Game last weekend, Pitt’s Pickett made one of the best running plays you may ever see by a quarterback when he managed to fake out the Wake Forest defense with a fake slide on the move. It was a play you pretty much have to see to believe, so if you did miss it, you should check it out before continuing…

Kenny Pickett goes with the fake slide on a 58-yard touchdown for Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/DqxxK0YFFS — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 5, 2021

Here's the replay of the fake slide from Kenny Pickett: pic.twitter.com/70fa2pezkY — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 5, 2021

The play immediately led to conversations and debate son whether or not a quarterback should be allowed to deke his opponent in that manner, with some suggesting it creates a competitive disadvantage if the defense is voluntarily giving up on the play believing the quarterback is giving himself up. We’ll let the NCAA rules committee evaluate that one at the appropriate time, but that hasn’t stopped former Penn State quarterback Will Levis from chiming in on the subject.

I’ve taken time to think about @kennypickett10 and ‘Slidegate’. My official opinion at this time is that it is completely unfair (pause for effect) for him to have the balls to even attempt that. Such a sick play that will, no doubt, go down in history. — Will Levis (@will_levis) December 7, 2021

But don’t count on seeing Levis try to emulate Pickett’s new signature move any time soon.

Also, don’t get your hopes up about me trying it. I need to learn how to slide before I learn how to fake slide. — Will Levis (@will_levis) December 7, 2021

Levis went on to suggest, once again in a joking manner, that he does want to see the play banned from college football.

To be clear, I do wish that it be outlawed. (Not for the safety/integrity of the game, but just so that he can say “I changed college football forever” for the rest of his life) — Will Levis (@will_levis) December 7, 2021

Levis and Kentucky will be taking on Iowa in this year’s Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2022. Penn State will face Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, and will do so as a slight favorite.

