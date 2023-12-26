Former Penn State QB Kerry Collins to serve as honorary captain at Peach Bowl

One of the greatest players ever to wear a Penn State uniform, and arguably the best quarterback in school history, will join the team this week in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Kerry Collins has been announced as one of the honorary captains by the Peach Bowl for this Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Ole Miss.

The Peach Bowl released a statement confirming Collins as an honor captain for Penn State on Tuesday. Ole Miss will have former Ole Miss wide receiver Donte Moncrief as an honor captain as well.

A win by Penn State in the Peach Bowl would make Penn State the first school in college football history to record a victory in each of the New Years Six bowl games. Collins led Penn State to its first Rose Bowl victory in school history in the 1995 Rose Bowl to complete an undefeated 1994 season.

Collins is a former Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award winner and was a consensus First Team All-American during the 1994 season. He was also named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the winner of the Big Ten Silver Football Award as the top player in the conference. Collins still holds a handful of school records for best completion percentage and passing efficiency in a single season. Collins broke a number of other passing records that have since been eclipsed in recent seasons.

Collins ended his college football career with 5,304 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. He was the fifth overall pick of the 1995 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers in their first season as an expansion franchise. Collins went on to have a pair of Pro Bowl seasons and helped lead the New York Giants to an appearance in the Super Bowl in 2000. Collins was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Penn State and Ole Miss have never played before in football. Kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 30 is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. Penn State remains a favorite in the game.

