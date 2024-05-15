Former Penn State QB heading to Big 12 out of transfer portal

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson took a second trip to the transfer portal this spring, and he is now heading to his third school. Roberson has committed to Kansas State of the Big 12. Roberson confirmed his commitment to the Wildcats with a post on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Wednesday.

Roberson will have one final year of eligibility to use with Kansas State. He will be moving to Kansas State following his stint with UConn, where he had emerged as the team’s starting quarterback.

Roberson will likely be used as Kansas State’s primary backup option to Avery Johnson, who passed for 479 yards and 5 touchdowns last season as the team’s backup. Roberson, a former four-star recruit of Penn State’s, will offer experience for the Wildcats, which was desired in the transfer portal this offseason at the position.

Roberson will be on the same roster as another former Penn State player. Wide receiver Dante Cephas, who spent one season in Happy Valley in 2023 before heading back to the transfer portal. After coming to Penn State from Kent State the previous year, Cephas moved to Kansas State out of the portal after the close of the 2023 season. Cephas and Roberson did not cross paths at Penn State.

Roberson transferred from Penn State to UConn after the 2021 season, and he was given the starting role by Jim Mora in his first season as head coach of the UConn program. But Roberson was injured in UConn’s first game of the 2022 season, and he never saw the field again for the rest of the year.

Roberson was a backup to former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in 2021, getting backup snaps ahead of another former Penn State quarterback who later transferred, Christian Veilleux, early in the season. Roberson relieved an injured Clifford in a road game at Iowa that ultimately resulted in Penn State’s first loss of the season, and Roberson took a lot of heat for his performance, which was largely unfair to him. Roberson completed just 7 of 21 pass attempts for 34 yards with two interceptions in the 23-20 loss, a game Penn State appeared to be in control of at the time Clifford left the game with an injury.

Roberson is the second former Penn State quarterback to land with a new school out of the transfer portal. Veilleux, who previously transferred from Penn State to Pittsburgh, has now committed to Georgia State out of the transfer portal.

