Former Penn State player takes UCLA coordinator role

Former Penn State player D'Anton Lynn is returning to college football after a stint in the NFL as both a player and coach. Lynn finalized a deal to become the defensive coordinator at UCLA, the university announced on Monday.

Lynn was a part of Penn State’s team from 2009 to 2012 where he was a part of the defense playing defensive back under Joe Paterno.

He went undrafted in the 2012 NFL draft but spent one year with the New York Jets before heading into coaching in 2014 with the Jets as an intern. Since 2014, Lynn has coached on several NFL teams in various roles but most notably was the Baltimore Ravens safeties coach for the past two seasons.

Lynn now heads back to college football to serve on Chip Kelly’s staff as he looks to further the Bruins on the road to relevance that UCLA is on.

D’Anton Lynn’s father is Anthony Lynn who is currently the San Francisco 49ers’ running backs coach. The father and son coaching duo did spend time on the same staff twice during their careers but for the first time, they are separated by the college and professional ranks.

Lynn will have a chance to return to the Big Ten and Penn State if he remains on UCLA’s staff when the Bruins join the conference (with USC) in 2024.

