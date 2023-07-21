Former Penn State player John Reid waived by Minnesota Vikings

With the start of NFL training camps almost here, NFL teams around the league are making some final roster changes before welcoming players to the summer grind. While most of the focus has been centered on the contract situation of former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who failed to reach a contract agreement with the New York Giants earlier this week, there is another former Nittany Lion with a bit of an uncertain future.

John Reid was waived by the Minnesota Vikings this week as the NFC North franchise trimmed its roster.

The #Vikings have waived CB John Reid. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 19, 2023

Reid was picked up by the Vikings earlier this year with the Vikings signing Reid off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. Since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, Reid has been with five different teams (he was actually with the Falcons twice in 2022), and now he could be looking for a sixth.

Reid has 30 career tackles in the NFL and three pass deflections. At Penn State, Reid earned ESPN.com’s Big Ten All-Freshman team honors and was a three-time honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team.

