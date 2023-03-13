Former Penn State OL Connor McGovern signs with new NFL team

The start of the NFL’s free agent season got underway on Monday, and the contract headlines were flying left and right immediately once the curtain was pulled back on the NFL’s free agent period. Among the players locking in a contract with a new team on the first day of NFL free agency was former Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, McGovern signed a three-year contract with the Buffalo Bills at a reported value of $23 million. A similar report from ESPN shared the same information as well. McGovern leaves the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise that drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

McGovern has appeared in 45 games in the NFL, with 29 starts for the Cowboys. At Penn State, McGovern was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 before going on to be a third-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2019.

McGovern’s strengths have come in pass protection, which will be good for the Bills with one of the top passers in the game with Josh Allen.

