What have former Penn State offensive players been rated in recent Madden games?

As Madden ratings start to come out for the 2023 console game, a few notable former Penn State players have been rated, headlined by second-year Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who received an 88-overall rating.

As we sit back and wait for more Madden 23 ratings to be released, let’s take a look back at the previous Madden ratings of the past few years from Penn State offensive players.

Trace McSorley

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) throws a first quarter pass against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Madden 20 Rating — 55

Madden 21 Rating — 54

Madden 22 Rating — 55

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Nyg Vs Was

Madden 20 Rating — 91

Madden 21 Rating — 91

Madden 22 Rating — 90

Miles Sanders

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Madden 20 Rating — 72

Madden 21 Rating — 80

Madden 22 Rating — 80

Chris Godwin

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after making a catch during the fist quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Madden 20 Rating — 81

Madden 21 Rating — 88

Madden 22 Rating — 87

Allen Robinson II

Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Madden 20 Rating — 86

Madden 21 Rating — 89

Madden 22 Rating — 90

KJ Hamler

Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Madden 21 Rating — 70

Madden 22 Rating — 71

Mike Gesicki

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates after making a first down catch during first half action against Houston Texans during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Houston Texans V Miami Dolphins 14

Madden 20 Rating — 75

Madden 21 Rating — 70

Madden 22 Rating — 85

Pat Freiermuth

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs after a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Madden 22 Rating — 71

