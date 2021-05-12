Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has signed with an NFL team

Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez is on the move this offseason. Gonzalez has signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills, the former Nittany Lion guard confirmed on Wednesday.

Gonzalez announced on his Twitter account he had signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills, following up a tweet from his agent.

“I am beyond humbled, blessed, and excited to have signed with the Buffalo Bills,” Gonzalez said on his Twitter account Wednesday evening. “Grateful for this opportunity and for everyone who has supported me on this journey.”

Gonzalez is entering his second season in the NFL, although he is hoping to find a sticking spot. Gonzalez signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 after not being selected in the NFL draft. But Gonzalez was released by the team prior to the start of the NFL season.

If Gonzalez manages to hold on to a roster spot with the Bills, then he could potentially play in the 2021 season opener against some of his former teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers, including tight end Pat Freiermuth.

