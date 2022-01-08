Will former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien return to the NFL?

It seems being the offensive coordinator of Alabama has a good track record for coordinators returning to the role of head coach. And if things go well for former Penn State head coach Bil O’Brien, he could soon be back on the sidelines calling the shots of his own team. O’Brien, now the offensive coordinator for the Crismon Tide and preparing for Monday night’s national championship game against Georgia, is being rumored to be a potential candidate for the head coaching vacancy with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are waves by removing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer toward the end of a dreadful season in Jacksonville before his first season as a head coach in the NFL could see the finish line. O’Brien, who has previous NFL experience both as a successful offensive coordinator and a few years under his belt as a head coach in the same division as the Jaguars, will reportedly be among those interviewed for the Jaguars job next week, after Alabama’s national championship game against the Bulldogs.

Bill O'Brien will be interviewing for the Jaguars head coach job next week. — Didn't see that coming. — John Reid (@JohnReid64) January 7, 2022

News of O’Brien being a potential candidate for the job has been met with many negative reactions among Jaguars fans. This is largely based on how O’Brien left the NFL, with the Houston Texans in a messy situation with O’Brien arguably being given too much power with the franchise and failing to win a playoff game despite multiple trips to the postseason.

But the track record of Alabama coordinators under head coach Nick Saban does tend to suggest O’Brien’s days as a head coach are not extinct. It may be argued O’Brien’s best head coaching job was actually with Penn State in the face of extreme adversity for the program. But O’Brien has had some bumps in the road since leaving Penn State to chase his dream of coaching in the NFL.

It could also still be an interesting NFL coaching carousel to watch with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh beginning to have his name revived in the NFL rumor mill. Harbaugh’s name has most closely been connected to the rumors about the Chicago Bears job, one which Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previously had to put an end to weeks ago. We don’t know if either Big Ten East rival will be making any changes at head coach, but we will most certainly be keeping a close eye on things just in case.

