Former Penn State guard Kanye Clary announces transfer to Mississippi State

One of the first players to jump into the NCAA transfer portal from Penn State’s roster has announced his next stop. Kanye Clary, who was dismissed from the program late in the year, announced on Friday he will be transferring to Mississippi State of the SEC. Clary announced his transfer commitment on his Instagram account.

Clary averaged 16.7 points per game with 2.8 assists per game this season. He started in 20 of 23 games played, with the only three games off the bench coming after an injury sidelined him. Clary was removed from the roster in mid-February by head coach Mike Rhoades for what was said to be a coach’s decision without much further explanation.

Clary will join a program coming off an appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this season, although the Bulldogs lost to Michigan State in the first round of the tournament.

Clary is the first, and as of now the only, Penn State player to have a new school officially picked out of the transfer portal. Four other players from Penn State’s roster remain in the transfer portal at the moment; Jameel Brown, Demetrius Lilley, Favour Aire, and Bragi Gudmundsson.

