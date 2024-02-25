Former Penn State guard Andrew Funk signs with Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are looking to add a shooter to the roster, and they may have found one in the form of a former Penn State Nittany Lion. Andrew Funk, who spent one season with the Nittany Lions last year out of the transfer portal, has signed a two-way contract with the Bulls.

Each NBA team is allowed to have three players signed to a two-way contract. The Bulls had a spot open up after upgrading a two-way contract for Onuralp Bitim to a regular NBA contract.

Funk transferred to Penn State from Bucknell before the 2022-23 college basketball season, and he immediately became a three-point shooting force for the Nittany Lions. The former Patriot League standout helped Penn State reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. Funk was on fire in Penn State’s first-round win over Texas A&M, Penn State’s first tournament win since 2001.

Funk signed with the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NBA draft. He played with the summer league team for the Nuggets and signed with the team in July, but he was waived by the Nuggets in October. Later that month he joined the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League.

Roster Update: We have signed guard Andrew Funk to a Two-Way contract. More ➡️ https://t.co/0L0RZaxVJ5 pic.twitter.com/EK84DW9Zbd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 25, 2024

Funk is one of three Penn State players from last season’s roster currently on an NBA roster. Seth Lundy is with the Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Pickett is with the Nuggets. Both were second-round draft picks of their respective teams in the 2023 NBA draft. Another former Penn State player, Lamar Stevens, is in his third season in the NBA. Stevens is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire