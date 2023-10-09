Former Penn State football quarterback Christian Veilleux named the starter at Pitt

Christian Veilleux left Penn State for Pitt last December armed with the possibility that he could one day assuming a starting role.

He’s getting his chance sooner than many originally anticipated. Veilleux, who played quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2021-22, was named as Pitt's starter by coach Pat Narduzzi during his weekly news conference on Monday, ahead of the Panthers’ Week 7 game vs. No. 15 Louisville.

The Ottawa, Ontario native will replace Phil Jurkovec, who struggled in five games this season, completing just 50.9% of his passes for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Jurkovec transferred to Pitt from Boston College in December, 13 days before Veilleux committed to the Panthers.

At 1-4, Pitt is off to its worst five-game start since 2005. It is tied for 96th among 130 FBS teams in scoring offense, at 23.4 points per game. In four games against FBS opponents this season, it is averaging just 18 points per contest.

"I felt like we needed a spark at that position," Narduzzi said on Monday.

#Pitt Pat Narduzzi said this isn't a one-week thing for Christian Veilleux, he is the starter and while his performance will be evaluated, he will get an opportunity to prove himself — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 9, 2023

Across two games this season, Veilleux has completed 12 of his 27 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Veilleux arrived at Penn State in 2021 as a three-star recruit, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, out of The Bullis School in Maryland. As a true freshman in 2021, he relieved an ailing Sean Clifford and threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to a 28-0 victory against Rutgers. In that game, he became the first freshman quarterback to throw a touchdown for Penn State since Christian Hackenberg in 2013.

He appeared in three games last season, completing 6 of 7 passes for 37 yards against Ohio. He also recorded one rush for three yards against Auburn and threw a 7-yard pass against Maryland.

With the arrival of five-star recruit Drew Allar in 2022, the likelihood of Veilleux becoming the starter following Clifford’s departure dipped significantly, particularly after Allar won the backup quarterback job in training camp.

Still, he was praised by coaches and teammates alike throughout the season, including after he entered the transfer portal.

“I have the utmost respect for CV,” Clifford said last year at Rose Bowl media day. “Any college would be happy to have that guy.”

